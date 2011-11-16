版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三 23:01 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX firms as higher oil offsets Europe fears

 TORONTO, Nov 16 Toronto's main stock index rose
slightly in choppy trade on Wednesday morning as oil and gas
stocks gained on higher oil prices, offsetting fears that
Europe's debt crisis was spreading as Italian bond yields
soared.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE opened down 8.11 points, or 0.1 percent, at
12,221.16. It then turned positive and was up 22.96 points at
12,250.23 points.
  (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)

