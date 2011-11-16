CANADA STOCKS-TSX firms as higher oil offsets Europe fears

TORONTO, Nov 16 Toronto's main stock index rose slightly in choppy trade on Wednesday morning as oil and gas stocks gained on higher oil prices, offsetting fears that Europe's debt crisis was spreading as Italian bond yields soared.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 8.11 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,221.16. It then turned positive and was up 22.96 points at 12,250.23 points. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)