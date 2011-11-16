版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 11月 17日 星期四 05:13 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as euro zone fears hurt miners, banks

 TORONTO, Nov 16 Toronto's main stock index
closed lower on Wednesday, as fears about Europe's expanding
debt crisis hurt miners and banking shares, offsetting gains in
the energy sector.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed down 54.91 points, or 0.5
percent, to 12,174.36.
  (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

