TORONTO, Nov 21 Toronto's main stock index ended lower on Monday as commodity prices sagged on worries about the global economic outlook, as debt crises dominated headlines in both Europe and the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE finished down 107.76 points, or 0.9 percent, at 11,784.68, after rallying from a session low of 11,636.12. (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Rob Wilson)