CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as commodities hit by US, Europe fears

 TORONTO, Nov 22 Toronto's main stock index was
lower in opening action on Tuesday after unexpectedly weak U.S.
third-quarter growth data drove down commodity prices and as
rising Italian and Spanish bond yields kept investor fears
about a slowdown in the euro zone alive.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE was down 22.51 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,761.21
after opening up slightly at 11,796.32.
