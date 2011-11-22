CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as commodities hit by US, Europe fears

TORONTO, Nov 22 Toronto's main stock index was lower in opening action on Tuesday after unexpectedly weak U.S. third-quarter growth data drove down commodity prices and as rising Italian and Spanish bond yields kept investor fears about a slowdown in the euro zone alive.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 22.51 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,761.21 after opening up slightly at 11,796.32. (Editing by Peter Galloway)