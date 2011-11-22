版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 11月 23日 星期三 05:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as investors seek haven in gold

 TORONTO, Nov 22 Toronto's main stock index
finished a mixed day slightly higher on Tuesday on gains in
gold miners as weak U.S. third-quarter economic growth data and
persisting fears about a slowdown in Europe led investors to
less risky assets.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially finished up 10.47 points, or 0.1
percent, at 11,795.19. Its low for the day was 11,730.64.
 (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)

