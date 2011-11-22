CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as investors seek haven in gold

CANADA STOCKS-Futures trend higher ahead of economic data
Feb 7 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous session, ahead of economic data including trade balance and building permits.
TORONTO, Nov 22 Toronto's main stock index finished a mixed day slightly higher on Tuesday on gains in gold miners as weak U.S. third-quarter economic growth data and persisting fears about a slowdown in Europe led investors to less risky assets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially finished up 10.47 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,795.19. Its low for the day was 11,730.64. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Seven of TSX's 10 main groups move lower; energy falls 2.2 pct
TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Monday, as a fall in oil prices weighed on energy stocks while gold miners were buoyed by a jump in the price of bullion amid political uncertainty in the United States and Europe.