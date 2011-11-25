CANADA STOCKS-TSX up slightly on energy, gold miners

TORONTO, Nov 25 Toronto's main stock index was higher shortly after the open on Friday as energy and gold-mining issues rose, offsetting fears that the euro zone's debt crisis was deepening after another round of poor Italian and German bond sales.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 44.10 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,529.42 in early trade. It opened lower at 11,483.85. (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Peter Galloway)