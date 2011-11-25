版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX up slightly on energy, gold miners

 TORONTO, Nov 25 Toronto's main stock index was
higher shortly after the open on Friday as energy and
gold-mining issues rose, offsetting fears that the euro zone's
debt crisis was deepening after another round of poor Italian
and German bond sales.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE was up 44.10 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,529.42 in
early trade. It opened lower at 11,483.85.
 (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Peter Galloway)

