2011年 11月 26日 星期六 05:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower as European debt fears mount

 TORONTO, Nov 25 Toronto's main stock index hit
a near two-month low on Friday as resource-related issues fell
after euro zone debt downgrades and another poor showing for
Italian and German bond sales sparked fears the European
economy was unraveling.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed down 23.26 points, or 0.2
percent, at 11,462.06.
 (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Peter Galloway)

