CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps 2 pct on euro zone hopes

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as energy stocks fall, gold miners shine
* Seven of TSX's 10 main groups move lower; energy falls 2.2 pct
TORONTO, Nov 28 Toronto's main stock index was up 2 percent shortly after the open on Monday as resource issues jumped on hopes that Europe will unveil fresh measures to tackle the growing euro-zone debt crisis.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 229.97 points, or 2 percent, at 11,692.03. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Seven of TSX's 10 main groups move lower; energy falls 2.2 pct
TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Monday, as a fall in oil prices weighed on energy stocks while gold miners were buoyed by a jump in the price of bullion amid political uncertainty in the United States and Europe.
TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, as financial stocks and gold miners gained along with bond yields and bullion, while energy names fell as oil prices slipped.