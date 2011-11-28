版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 11月 28日 星期一 22:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps 2 pct on euro zone hopes

 TORONTO, Nov 28 Toronto's main stock index was
up 2 percent shortly after the open on Monday as resource
issues jumped on hopes that Europe will unveil fresh measures
to tackle the growing euro-zone debt crisis.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE was up 229.97 points, or 2 percent, at 11,692.03.
 (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐