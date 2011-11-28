版本:
2011年 11月 29日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX has best day in nearly a month

 TORONTO, Nov 28 Toronto's main stock index
closed more than 1.5 percent higher on Monday as commodity
prices rose on hopes that European leaders were readying a plan
to resolve the region's debt crisis.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed up 178.15 points, or 1.55
percent, at 11,640.21. It was the index's best one-day gain in
nearly a month.
 (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)

