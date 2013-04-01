版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 1日 星期一 21:50 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive, falls again in early trade

TORONTO, April 1 The main Canada stock index turned positive in early trade on Monday before reversing course again as gold mining stocks weighed more heavily than rising financials could offset.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.72 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,734.18 twenty minutes after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐