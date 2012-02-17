版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 2月 17日 星期五 22:57 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns lower on miners, financials

TORONTO Feb 17 Toronto's main stock index turned lower on Friday morning as drops in mining and financial shares offset optimism that Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week and avoid a messy debt default.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.78 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,468.81 after opening higher.

