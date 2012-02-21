版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises 1 pct after Greek bailout deal

TORONTO Feb 21 Canada's main stock index was sharply higher on Tuesday morning as mining and energy issues climbed after euro zone finance ministers sealed a bailout package for Greece.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 128.39 points, or 1 percent, at 12,586.69. It was its highest level in more than two weeks.

