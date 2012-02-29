版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 2月 29日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative on softer gold prices

TORONTO Feb 29 Toronto's main stock index erased early gains on Wednesday morning and dropped into negative territory, pulled down in part by weakness in materials issues as gold prices softened.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 2.04 points to 12,738.43.

