CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1 pct as gold tumbles after Fed comments

TORONTO Feb 29 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply on Wednesday morning as materials issues were hit by tumbling gold prices, which skidded after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke helped push up the U.S. dollar.

At about 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 130.80 points, or 1 percent, at 12,609.67, its lowest point in a week. The market had risen after the open, climbing as high as 12,788.63.