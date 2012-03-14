版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides 1 pct on tumbling gold prices

TORONTO, March 14 Canada's stocks skidded 1 percent on Wednesday morning as gold miners fell with gold prices as the precious metal shed its safe-haven luster and the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no hints that it would ease monetary policy further.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index skidded 125.16 points, or 1.0 percent, to 12,412.53.

