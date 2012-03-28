版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 3月 28日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives 1 percent on weak commodities

TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index skidded 1 percent on Wednesday, pressured by energy and materials shares impacted by weakness in underlying oil and metals prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sank 125.61 points, or 1.0 percent, to 12,386.43.

