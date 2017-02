TORONTO, April 10 Toronto's main stock index tumbled to its lowest level this year on Tuesday as energy issues were hurt by soft import data from China that raised global growth fears, while financials slumped after fresh signs of stress in the euro zone debt market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index extended losses, down 134.60 points, or 1.1 percent, to 11,883.90. It was its lowest level since December 30.