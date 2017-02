TORONTO, May 2 Toronto's main stock index was sharply lower on Wednesday, threatening its five-day rally, as resource issues were hurt by weak U.S. jobs data, a contraction in euro zone manufacturing and soft earnings from Canada's top gold miner, Barrick Gold. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 154.66 points, or 1.25 percent, to 12,178.13.