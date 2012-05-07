版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 00:45 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive as financial shares rise

TORONTO May 7 Toronto's main stock index turned positive on Monday as financial shares offset resource-based losses and oil prices steadied after Greek and French election results rattled investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index touched positive territory, rising to a session high at 11,872.09.

