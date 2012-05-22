版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 5月 22日 星期二 22:27 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises 2 pct after U.S. data, China

TORONTO May 22 Canada's main stock index was on track for its biggest single-day gain in nearly five months on Tuesday as resource and financial shares rallied on strong U.S. housing data, reports China plans measures to boost sagging growth and ahead of a meeting of European leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 222.31 points, or 2 percent, at 11,502.95.

