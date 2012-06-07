版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 22:18 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX negative after U.S. Fed comments

TORONTO, June 7 Toronto's main stock index fell into negative territory on Thursday morning after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sagged 3.09 points to 11,630.31.

