CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative after Bernanke comments

TORONTO, July 17 Toronto's main stock index reversed early gains on Tuesday, led lower by mining shares, on dampened expectations of further stimulus after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank stands ready to offer additional monetary support to a U.S. economy but offered few details. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index hit a session low at 11,516.93 shortly after Bernanke's remarks.