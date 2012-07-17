版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative after Bernanke comments

TORONTO, July 17 Toronto's main stock index
reversed early gains on Tuesday, led lower by mining shares, on
dampened expectations of further stimulus after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank stands ready to
offer additional monetary support to a U.S. economy but offered
few details. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 hit a session low at 11,516.93 shortly after
Bernanke's remarks.

