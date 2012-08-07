版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits one-month high on ECB hopes

TORONTO, Aug 7 Canada's main stock index touched
a one-month high on Tuesday, led by mining and energy shares, as
riskier assets were boosted by expectations the European Central
Bank would act to combat the region's sovereign debt crisis.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 134.29 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,796.88
shortly after the open. At one point the index touched
11,822.59, its highest level since July 5.

