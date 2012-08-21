CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps 1 pct; aided by miners, energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower start as oil prices fall
Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an increase in global fuel supply.
TORONTO Aug 21 Canada's main stock index jumped 1 percent on Tuesday as optimism about progress in containing Europe's debt crisis and rising gold prices boosted miners and energy companies.
At 10:52 a.m., the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 120.57 points, or 1 percent, at 12,196.60.
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Updates to close, adds analyst comment, byline)
OTTAWA, Feb 16 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday as Barrick Gold Corp jumped on the company's better-than-expected profits, though that was offset by a drop in Sun Life, which reported a decline in earnings.