TORONTO, Sept 4 Canada's benchmark stock index dipped lower on Tuesday before regaining its footing as surging Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc offset falls in heavyweight mining and energy stocks.

At 9:58 a.m. (1358 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.02 points, or 0.05 percent, at 11,955.28. It had opened up before briefly falling into negative territory.