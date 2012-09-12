版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative as commodities drag

TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index
turned negative in early trade on Wednesday, dragged lower by
lagging gold and resource companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 fell 2.35 points to 12,218.10.

