2012年 10月 12日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat after U.S. bank results

TORONTO Oct 12 Toronto's main stock index opened little changed on Friday, as investors digested results from a pair of major U.S. banks and as concerns about slowing global economic growth limited the appeal of riskier assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 1.75 points to 12,235.70, before turning negative shortly after the open.

