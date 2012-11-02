版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 21:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX eases as gold miners drag

TORONTO Nov 2 Canada's main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Friday as gold miners, tracking lower gold prices, offset gains in most other sectors following better than expected U.S. employment data.

The Toronto stock index was down 14.85 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,484.91. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. Materials and energy were the lone decliners.

