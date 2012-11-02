版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六 03:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps 1 pct, Goldcorp leads resources' dive

TORONTO Nov 2 Toronto's main stock index fell 1 percent on Friday as gold and energy firms, hit by sinking commodity prices, led the market into a broad-based retreat.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 124.87 points, or 1 percent, at 12,374.89.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐