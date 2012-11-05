版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed, gold gains offset lower banks

TORONTO, Nov 5 Canada's main stock index was
little changed in early trade on Monday, with a rise in gold
stocks offset by a decline in the financial sector, as the
market prepared for the election of the next U.S. president.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 rose 5.47 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,385.88
shortly after the open. It then slipped back to 12,369.75.

