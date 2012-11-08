版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 22:56 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, helped by positive U.S. data

TORONTO, Nov 8 Canada's main stock index turned
positive on Thursday, after opening lower, as weak results from
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd were offset by
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs market data.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 10.27 points, or 0.08 percent, at 12,240.86
shortly after the open.

