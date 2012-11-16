CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive on "fiscal cliff" talks

TORONTO Nov 16 The main Canadian stock index
turned positive at midday on Friday as financial and energy
stocks reversed course after U.S. politicians made conciliatory
statements on the "fiscal cliff".
At 11:50 a.m. (1650 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.62 points, or 0.20
percent, at 11,835.00. The index, however, was still on track
for its sharpest weekly drop since May
The move higher after a weaker morning coincided with
positive statements from U.S. politicians from both major
parties after they held talks on averting automatic tax hikes
and spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff", which threatens
to spur a recession.