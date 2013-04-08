版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 8日 星期一 22:22 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive as resources strengthen

TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index
turned positive in early Monday trade, helped by strength in the
materials and energy sectors, as the Bank of Japan moved forward
on its aggressive bond buying plans.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 15.29 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,347.14,
after opening lower.
