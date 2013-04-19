版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 19日 星期五 22:25 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX briefly turns negative on resources

TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index briefly turned negative on Friday, pressured by energy stocks and retreating materials shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.95 points, at 11.994.39.
