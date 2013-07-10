TSX turns lower, pressured in part by weaker financials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock exchange turned lower shortly after the open on Wednesday, weighed by financial stocks as investors eye minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting and a speech by Chairman Ben Bernanke later during the session.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.32 points, or 0.12 percent at 12,282.77. Seven of the index's 10 main stocks were in negative territory.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.