2013年 7月 10日

TSX turns lower, pressured in part by weaker financials

TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock exchange turned lower shortly after the open on Wednesday, weighed by financial stocks as investors eye minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting and a speech by Chairman Ben Bernanke later during the session.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.32 points, or 0.12 percent at 12,282.77. Seven of the index's 10 main stocks were in negative territory.

