加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 21:43 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Fed comments lift golds

TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index
jumped on Thursday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke supporting the stimulus program fueled a
surge in the bullion price and in gold-mining stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 129.50 points, or 1.05 percent, at 12,436.43
shortly after the open.
