加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 22:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps on U.S. 'fiscal cliff' deal

TORONTO, Jan 2 Canada's main stock index rose
more than 1 percent on Wednesday, led by materials and financial
stocks, after U.S. lawmakers struck a deal to resolve a
high-stakes budget crisis.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 133.36 points, or 1.07 percent, at 12,566.89
shortly after the open.
