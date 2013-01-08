版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 9日 星期三 04:55 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive, Goldcorp rises

TORONTO Jan 8 Toronto's main stock index turned positive in late Tuesday trading, as modest strength in the hefty financial and materials sectors, led by Goldcorp Inc and Manulife Financial, offset weakness in energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.35 points to 12,500.90. Six of the index's 10 main sectors were positive.
