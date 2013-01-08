CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive, Goldcorp rises

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed amid geopolitical concerns
April 10 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid rising global geopolitical tensions.
TORONTO Jan 8 Toronto's main stock index turned positive in late Tuesday trading, as modest strength in the hefty financial and materials sectors, led by Goldcorp Inc and Manulife Financial, offset weakness in energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.35 points to 12,500.90. Six of the index's 10 main sectors were positive.
April 10 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid rising global geopolitical tensions.
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups decline (Adds details, analyst comment, updates to close)
OTTAWA, April 7 Canada's main stock index ended modestly lower on Friday as financial and natural resource shares lost ground, while concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions after a U.S. strike in Syria prompted a risk-off sentiment among investors.