CANADA STOCKS-TSX briefly turns lower, golds offset energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO Jan 25 Toronto's main stock index briefly turned negative on Friday, as strength in energy stocks was offset by slumping gold mining shares, hit by gold prices that fell to an eight-month low.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.41 points, to 12,822.21 before pushing back modestly into positive territory.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.