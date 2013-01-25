版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX briefly turns lower, golds offset energy stocks

TORONTO Jan 25 Toronto's main stock index briefly turned negative on Friday, as strength in energy stocks was offset by slumping gold mining shares, hit by gold prices that fell to an eight-month low.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.41 points, to 12,822.21 before pushing back modestly into positive territory.
