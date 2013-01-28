版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative as RIM, resources drag

TORONTO Jan 28 Canada's main stock index eased into negative territory mid morning on Monday as Research in Motion shares and softer resource stocks weighed on the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slipped 0.82 of a point to 12,815.81. Six of the index's 10 main groups were still positive.
