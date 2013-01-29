版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 1月 30日 星期三 00:01 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative, RIM decline offsets gold rally

TORONTO, Jan 29 Canada's main stock index turned
negative on Tuesday as a decline in Research In Motion Ltd
 shares, triggered by investor caution ahead of the
BlackBerry 10 launch, offset gains made by gold stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 0.73 of a point, or 0.01 percent, at
12,815.18.

