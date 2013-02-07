版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 7日 星期四 22:50 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive; BCE, Manulife lead gains

TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index turned
positive on Thursday, as gains made by BCE Inc and
Manulife Financial following their earnings results
offset falling gold shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 6.53 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,768.12
shortly after a weaker start.
