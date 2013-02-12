CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, Nexen leads gains

TORONTO, Feb 12 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by the energy sector, which was supported by Nexen Inc after U.S. regulators approved a $15.1 billion takeover of the oil and gas company. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.20 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,754.35 shortly after the open. The index briefly turned negative before slipping back into positive territory.