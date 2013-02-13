CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as Barrick, Thomson Reuters offset bank gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index turned negative on Wednesday as gains in financials were more than offset by declines in Barrick Gold Corp and Thomson Reuters Corp, which reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.50 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,782.52, after opening higher.
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource shares offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.