加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as Barrick, Thomson Reuters offset bank gains

TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index turned
negative on Wednesday as gains in financials were more than
offset by declines in Barrick Gold Corp and Thomson
Reuters Corp, which reported quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 6.50 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,782.52,
after opening higher.

