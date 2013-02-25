版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 04:53 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative on Italy fears; banks feel pressure

TORONTO Feb 25 The prospect of a divided Italian parliament prompted a late retreat in banking and other Canadian financial stocks on Monday, pushing the main Toronto equity index into the red after it had earlier hit a three-week high.

At 3:46 p.m. (2046 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.55 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,690.08.
