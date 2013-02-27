CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive as banks, energy rise; eyes on Fed

TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index turned positive after opening lower on Wednesday, led by gains in energy and financial stocks, as investors awaited another round of testimony by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to look for clues about the U.S. central bank's stimulus plans. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.44 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,677.88 shortly after the open.