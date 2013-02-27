CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive as banks, energy rise; eyes on Fed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gets moderate lift from financials, energy firms
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, bolstered by a rise in energy and financial stocks, but a dip in resource shares offset some of the gains.
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index turned positive after opening lower on Wednesday, led by gains in energy and financial stocks, as investors awaited another round of testimony by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to look for clues about the U.S. central bank's stimulus plans. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.44 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,677.88 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, bolstered by a rise in energy and financial stocks, but a dip in resource shares offset some of the gains.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.