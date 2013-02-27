版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive as banks, energy rise; eyes on Fed

TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index turned
positive after opening lower on Wednesday, led by gains in
energy and financial stocks, as investors awaited another round
of testimony by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to look for clues
about the U.S. central bank's stimulus plans.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 17.44 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,677.88
shortly after the open.
