CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative; financials offset U.S. jobs optimism

TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index
turned negative on Thursday, after opening higher, as a decline
in financials weighed on the index and offset optimism following
positive U.S. jobs numbers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 1.72 points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,830.24.
It earlier opened higher and hit a five-week high.
