CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative; financials offset U.S. jobs optimism

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index turned negative on Thursday, after opening higher, as a decline in financials weighed on the index and offset optimism following positive U.S. jobs numbers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.72 points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,830.24. It earlier opened higher and hit a five-week high.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
April 10 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid rising global geopolitical tensions.