TORONTO May 17 Canada's main stock index extended their gains on Friday, trading 1 percent higher in late afternoon trade as buoyant heavyweight banking and energy stocks offset the ongoing woes of the gold miners.

At 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 122.16 points, or 0.98 percent, at 12,628.98.