2013年 9月 18日 星期三 21:46 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as falling miners offset energy gains

TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index opened marginally lower on Wednesday, with mining companies among the heaviest weights as the price of gold fell, while energy companies gained and BlackBerry Ltd jumped 2.2 percent after launching a new device.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.29 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,822.82 shortly after the open and after briefly turning positive.

