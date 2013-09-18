CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as falling miners offset energy gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrials offset gains in energy
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index opened marginally lower on Wednesday, with mining companies among the heaviest weights as the price of gold fell, while energy companies gained and BlackBerry Ltd jumped 2.2 percent after launching a new device.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.29 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,822.82 shortly after the open and after briefly turning positive.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.
March 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices extended gains.