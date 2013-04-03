版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 3日 星期三 21:54 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips in choppy trade after turning positive

TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index
briefly turned positive on Wednesday, helped by gains in the
materials sector, before slipping again in volatile early trade.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 22.55 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,659.55.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐